MOSCOW Aug 5 Russia's foreign minister said on
Wednesday U.S. President Barack Obama appeared not to have told
the truth in 2009 comments about the need for a planned missile
shield in Europe should a nuclear deal be reached with Iran.
Sergei Lavrov was quoted in the transcript of an interview
with Channel News Asia on the foreign ministry's website as
saying in English: "President Obama in 2009 publicly said that
if the Iranian nuclear issue is resolved, there would be no need
for missile defense in Europe. It seems that he was not telling
the truth."
