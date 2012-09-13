SOCHI, Russia, Sept 13 Russian President
Vladimir Putin on Thursday condemned the attack that killed the
U.S. ambassador to Libya and called on new leaders in Arab
nations on Thursday to recognise their responsibility for the
situation on their territories.
"I would like to address the leadership of the new
governments in which serious changes have taken place, they
should also not forget about their own responsibility for what
happens on their territory," Putin said in televised comments in
the southern city of Sochi.