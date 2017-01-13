MOSCOW Jan 13 Russia's Gazprom has
acknowledged for the first time a threat to its dominant
position in European gas market from an expected influx of
liquefied natural (LNG) gas produced in the United States under
Donald Trump's administration.
Gazprom, which supplies a third of Europe's needs, had
previously dismissed possible rivalry from the LNG exports from
the United States, saying the costs of transportation via the
Atlantic Ocean make it unfeasible.
Trump has picked former Texas Governor Rick Perry to head
the Department of Energy. The country's oil and gas industry
welcomed his appointment and called on him to make increasing
exports of U.S. natural gas a "top priority".
Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, has made energy a
central part of his agenda, has promised to revive oil and gas
drilling and coal mining as president by cutting back on federal
regulation.
"We see the main source of rivalry from the United States,
this is obvious. We don't know what the first steps of the new
American administration will be, be judging from its previous
statements, it is possible that they will boost their
production," Gazprom's Deputy Chief Executive Valery Golubev
told a conference in Moscow.
Analysts have speculated the Kremlin-controlled company
could retain its dominance in Europe as U.S. gas shippers take
advantage of shortages in Asia and Latin America to plug those
gaps, but Golubev conceded U.S. plans may have an impact.
"New LNG production capacities (in the U.S.) may have
implications for the European market," Golubev said.
There is no ban on natural gas exports, but U.S. law
requires American companies to obtain authorisation from the
Energy Department before being able to ship it overseas, and
there are tough permit requirements for building the specialised
facilities that make shipping gas possible.
The United States exported its first cargo of LNG gas last
year. It plans to commission four LNG export terminal in
2017-2020. For now, it has one working LNG terminal in Sabine
Pass, Louisiana.
United States, currently a net importer of natural gas, has
increased its natural gas production each year since 2006 thanks
to boom in shale gas output.
(Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Williams)