* Says Putin allying Russia with tyrants
* Accuses Russian leader of ruling through corruption and
violence
By Thomas Grove
MOSCOW, Sept 19 U.S. Senator John McCain on
Thursday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of allying
himself with tyrants and ruling through violence and repression,
in a scathing retort to a New York Times editorial by Putin
earlier this month.
In an editorial published on news website Pravda.ru, McCain
criticised the Russian leader's policies at home and in Syria,
where Putin has repeatedly protected President Bashar al-Assad.
"(Putin) is not enhancing Russia's global reputation. He is
destroying it. He has made her a friend to tyrants and an enemy
to the oppressed, and untrusted by nations that seek to build a
safer, more peaceful and prosperous world," wrote the senior
senator from Arizona, who is also a leading Republican voice on
military affairs.
Pravda.ru considers itself a successor to the Soviet-era
Communist Party newspaper but is not connected to it. Like the
newspaper, which still exists, it has a limited readership.
U.S.-Russia ties are at one of their lowest points since the
Cold War as tensions over human rights and the fate of fugitive
ex-U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, to whom Russia
awarded asylum, have added to tensions over the Syrian conflict.
Putin's op-ed article took issue with U.S. President Barack
Obama's claims of "American exceptionalism" and said a military
strike against Assad could escalate the conflict that has
already killed more than 100,000 people.
Russia has blocked three consecutive U.N. resolutions aimed
at pressuring Assad to end violence and has held talks on a plan
enabling the Syrian leader to give up his chemical weapons to
avoid possible U.S. military strikes.
McCain, who is known in Russia as one of the Kremlin's
harshest critics, warned Putin in 2011 that "the Arab Spring is
coming to a neighbourhood near you" when fraud allegations
triggered mass street protests after a parliamentary election.
The senator has been critical of Putin's domestic policies,
including Moscow's response to the protest movement that has
all but died out after Russia's parliament passed laws that
critics say are intended to clamp down on dissent.
"President Putin and his associates ... don't respect your
dignity or accept your authority over them. They punish dissent
and imprison opponents. They rig your elections. They control
your media," McCain wrote.
After Russia gave asylum to Snowden, who is wanted by U.S.
authorities, McCain said Washington should complete
missile-defence programmes in Europe and expand NATO to include
Russian neighbour Georgia - both endeavours that are anathema to
Moscow.
McCain also made reference to dead whistleblower Sergei
Magnitsky, who died in pre-trial detention after accusing
officials of a $230-million fraud and suggested his support for
Pussy Riot, a protest punk band, two members of which are
currently behind bars for a protest against Putin in a Moscow
cathedral.
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)