* Says Putin allying Russia with tyrants
* Accuses Russian leader of ruling through corruption and
violence
* Putin says McCain lacks information about Russia
By Thomas Grove
MOSCOW, Sept 19 U.S. Senator John McCain accused
Vladimir Putin on Thursday of allying himself with tyrants and
ruling through violence and repression, in a retort to a New
York Times editorial by the Russian President earlier this
month.
In an editorial published on the news website Pravda.ru,
McCain criticised the Russian leader's policies at home and in
Syria where he has protected President Bashar al-Assad.
"(Putin) is not enhancing Russia's global reputation. He is
destroying it. He has made her a friend to tyrants and an enemy
to the oppressed, and untrusted by nations that seek to build a
safer, more peaceful and prosperous world," wrote the senior
senator from Arizona, who is also a leading Republican voice on
military affairs.
Pravda.ru considers itself a successor to the Soviet-era
Communist Party newspaper but is not connected to it. Like the
newspaper, which still exists, it has a limited readership.
U.S.-Russia ties are at one of their lowest points since the
Cold War. Tensions over the Syrian conflict have been compounded
by differences over human rights and the fate of fugitive
ex-U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, to whom Russia
awarded asylum.
Putin's op-ed article said a military strike against Assad
could escalate a conflict that has already killed more than
100,000 people.
Russia, a longtime ally of Assad, sees the rebels as the
chief instigator of civil war in Syria. It has blocked three
U.N. resolutions aimed at pressuring Assad to end violence, but
is involved in talks on a plan enabling the Syrian leader to
give up his chemical weapons to avoid possible U.S. military
strikes.
Putin, speaking to a gathering of the Valdai Club of
journalists, social scientists and public figures, said he
regretted that MacCain had not taken up an invitation to the
meeting. The Senator's positions, he said, were largely a
product of ignorance.
"It all speaks of the fact that MacCain has a deficit of
information about Russia," Putin said. "The more we speak to
each other directly, the better it will be."
KREMLIN CRITIC
McCain, who is known in Russia as one of the Kremlin's
harshest critics, warned Putin in 2011 that "the Arab Spring is
coming to a neighbourhood near you" when fraud allegations
triggered mass street protests after a parliamentary election.
The senator has been critical of Putin's domestic policies,
including Moscow's response to the protest movement that has
all but died out after Russia's parliament passed laws that
critics say are intended to clamp down on dissent.
"President Putin and his associates ... don't respect your
dignity or accept your authority over them. They punish dissent
and imprison opponents. They rig your elections. They control
your media," McCain wrote.
"To perpetuate their power they foster rampant corruption in
your courts and your economy and terrorize and even assassinate
journalists who try to expose their corruption."
After Russia gave asylum to Snowden, who is wanted by U.S.
authorities, McCain said Washington should complete
missile-defence programmes in Europe and expand NATO to include
Russian neighbour Georgia - both endeavours that are anathema to
Moscow.
McCain made reference to anti-corruption lawyer Sergei
Magnitsky, who died in pre-trial detention after accusing
officials of a $230-million fraud, and mentioned recently passed
laws criticised in the West for being anti-gay.
He also said that the members of the protest punk band Pussy
Riot, two of whom are serving time behind bars for a protest
against Putin in a Moscow cathedral, had been convicted on
political grounds.
"They write laws to codify bigotry against people whose
sexual orientation they condemn. They throw the members of a
punk rock band in jail for the crime of being provocative and
vulgar and for having the audacity to protest President Putin's
rule," he said.
