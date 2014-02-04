* McFaul the architect of Obama's Russia "reset"
* Faced criticism from Russia during turbulent tenure
* Cites accomplishments such as nuclear arms treaty
(Adds quotes, context)
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Feb 4 U.S. Ambassador Michael McFaul,
who engineered Washington's "reset" of relations with Moscow but
riled Russia during his tenure as envoy, said on Tuesday he
would soon leave his posting and the administration of President
Barack Obama.
McFaul helped Obama improve ties with Russia during his
first term but was clouded by controversy from the start of his
stint as envoy after Vladimir Putin, campaigning to regain the
presidency in 2012, accused Washington of stirring up protests.
McFaul cited family reasons for his departure, saying his
wife and sons had moved back to California last summer and that
he would be based for the time being at Stanford University,
where he taught before Obama brought him to Washington in 2009.
"After more than five years working for the Obama
administration, it is time to go home," McFaul, 50, said in a
lengthy entry on his blog. "I will leave Russia reluctantly. I
love this job."
A meeting with rights activists and opposition leaders
during McFaul's first week in Moscow drew criticism from Russian
officials and particularly the state media, which often have
portrayed him as seeking to foment revolution.
But it was McFaul's manner, as much as the U.S. policies he
pursued, that frequently rubbed Russian officials the wrong way.
The ebullient native of the western frontier state of Montana
broke the mould of restrained diplomacy, using social media and
speeches to students to get his messages across.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov once accused McFaul of
arrogance, and the ministry said he had stepped "far beyond the
boundaries of diplomatic etiquette" when he said Russia had
offered Kyrgyzstan a bribe to kick the United States out of a
transit facility used to support operations in Afghanistan.
A Russian speaker and expert, McFaul was Obama's top adviser
on Moscow during the "reset", which improved relations that had
become increasingly strained during the administration of George
W. Bush and hit a low with Russia's war against Georgia in 2008.
FRICTION INCREASED AFTER PUTIN RETURNED
McFaul said he would go with "a sense of accomplishment",
citing the new START nuclear arms limitation pact, cooperation
on Afghanistan and Russia's entry into the World Trade
Organisation as achievements reached since he joined Obama.
"President Obama is deeply grateful for Ambassador McFaul's
extraordinary service over the last five years," White House
deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said, adding he
"helped shape policies that advanced America's interests.
"Moreover, Mike has been tireless in advocating for the
universal values that America stands for around the world,
reaching out to civil society, and recognising the right of
every voice to be heard," Rhodes said.
That advocacy found a relatively cordial reception under
former President Dmitry Medvedev but relations soured again when
Putin, who has frequently accused the United States of trying to
undermine Russia, returned to the Kremlin.
Moscow has ejected the U.S. Agency for International
Development, saying it tried to sway elections. It has also
barred Americans from adopting Russian children in response to a
U.S. law blacklisting Russians deemed involved in abuses
including the death of whistleblowing lawyer Sergei Magnitsky.
Putin snubbed a G8 summit hosted by Obama in 2012 and Obama
called off a Moscow meeting with Putin last year after Russia
granted asylum to fugitive American Edward Snowden.
McFaul fast became a prime target of anti-American rhetoric
in the Russian media. He was often shadowed by reporters from a
Kremlin-friendly TV station, prompting him to wonder publicly
where the media had got a hold of his schedule.
In his blog, McFaul said he would continue to work on "some
specific projects" for Obama and his administration and that
"part of me - an emotional part, an intellectual part, a
spiritual part - will always remain in Russia."
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton in Washington, editing
by Mark Heinrich)