Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
MOSCOW Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday Russia was prepared to improve ties with the Pentagon, but warned this could not happen if the United States seeks to cooperate from a "position of strength," news agency TASS reported.
"We are ready to resume cooperation with the Pentagon, but attempts to build a dialogue with Russia from a position of strength would be futile," Shoigu was quoted as saying.
"We expect clarification on the position of the Pentagon."
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.