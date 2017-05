MOSCOW, April 3 Russia expressed outrage on Friday over a "frenzied anti-Russian campaign" in the U.S. media and among "leading political analysis centres".

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement "propagandists" working on orders from Washington had produced "Russophobic lampoons, carefully building an image of Russia as an enemy, instilling hatred of anything Russian in ordinary people." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy heritage)