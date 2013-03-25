(Recasts with Pentagon comments)
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, March 25 Russian and U.S.
defense chiefs signaled on Monday their intention to reconvene
long-stalled missile defense talks, the Pentagon said, following
a change in U.S. missile defense plans for Europe that has been
met cautiously by Moscow.
There have been no meetings at the deputy minister-level
since 2011, when six were held, a U.S. defense official told
Reuters. Talks set for 2012 were canceled because of scheduling
conflicts, he said.
The Pentagon said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
expressed a desire to reconvene the talks, and that U.S. Defense
Secretary Chuck Hagel assured him they would continue and would
be carried forward by the Pentagon's policy chief, Jim Miller.
"We are very interested in further developments on the
European missile defence and our minister offered to restart
regular consultations on that between deputy ministers," Anatoly
Antonov, a deputy of Shoigu, was quoted as saying by Russian
news agency RIA.
The news came after a March 16 announcement that the United
States would station 14 new anti-missile interceptors in Alaska
in response to North Korean provocations, but at the same time
forgo a new type of interceptor that would have been deployed in
Europe.
Cold War-era foes Moscow and Washington have long been at
loggerheads over the shield in Europe. President Barack Obama's
move in 2009 to scale down earlier, Bush-administration plans
only offered a short-lived respite. Russia's main concern is
that the European shield would weaken its nuclear deterrent.
Russia's point man for U.S. relations, Deputy Foreign
Minister Sergei Ryabkov, said on March 21 that the Obama
administration's planned changes brought a new element to the
issue.
He called for further dialogue, noting Moscow still had
concern that U.S. missile defenses could threaten its security.
U.S. Admiral James Stavridis, NATO supreme allied commander
Europe, noted Russia's concerns in an article published on
NATO's website on Monday but said: "We strongly disagree."
"And (we) feel that the system is clearly designed to
protect populations against Iran, Syria and other
ballistic-missile capable nations that threaten the European
continent," Stavridis wrote.
