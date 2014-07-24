MOSCOW, July 24 Russia voiced concern on
Thursday over a U.S. proposal to station elements of a missile
defence shield in South Korea, saying the move could provoke an
arms race in the region.
"Such U.S. statements cannot but cause concern," the foreign
ministry said in a statement. "This development will inevitably
have a negative impact on the strategic situation in the region
and could provoke an arms race in Northeast Asia."
The commander of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea last
month said he had proposed deploying an advanced missile-defence
system to the country to counter the threat of North Korea's
weapons capabilities.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)