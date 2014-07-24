(Adds details)
MOSCOW, July 24 Russia voiced concern on
Thursday over a U.S. proposal to station elements of a missile
defence shield in South Korea, saying the move could provoke an
arms race in the region.
The commander of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea last
month said he had proposed deploying a THAAD advanced
missile-defence system to the country to counter the threat of
North Korea's weapons capabilities.
"Such U.S. statements cannot but cause concern," the foreign
ministry said in a statement. "This development will inevitably
have a negative impact on the strategic situation in the region
and could provoke an arms race in Northeast Asia."
Moscow, whose ties with Washington are at their lowest point
since the Cold War over the Ukraine crisis, reiterated
long-running opposition to U.S. plans to deploy a global missile
shield, including in Europe, which it fears will weaken its
nuclear arsenal and shift the balance of power.
"It's impossible not to see that this (U.S. proposal) is
really about the prospect of further expanding the geography of
the deployment of the U.S. global missile defence system," the
ministry said.
The United States has carried out a site survey in South
Korea for possible locations for the THAAD battery, but no final
decisions have been made to deploy the system, local media has
reported.
