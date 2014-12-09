MOSCOW Dec 9 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said Moscow would have to "adequately" respond to the
development of U.S. anti-missile system in Europe, RIA news
agency reported on Tuesday.
"We warn that at some stage of the development of the
American missile defence systems, we will have to take adequate
measures to ensure our own security," Lavrov said.
"We don't intend to get drawn into an expensive arms race
but we will provide the defensive capabilities of our country
reliably."
