* Russia says demand for guarantees remains unchanged
* Says shift shows U.S. still determined to develop shields
* Moscow says deployments in Asia, elsewhere also a concern
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, March 18 Russia reacted coolly on Monday
to a change in U.S. plans for a European missile shield that
Moscow has vehemently opposed, saying it would stick to its
demand for binding guarantees that the system would not be used
to shoot down its missiles.
A statement from the Foreign Ministry suggested that the
U.S. shift, which analysts say should ease Russia's concern that
the shield could compromise its security, is unlikely to end a
dispute that has strained relations between the former Cold War
foes.
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Friday the
Pentagon would add 14 new anti-missile interceptors in Alaska,
among other steps, after North Korea threatened a preemptive
nuclear strike against the United States.
To free up funds, U.S. officials said they were forgoing
development of a new interceptor that would have been deployed
in central Europe and has been a focus of Russia's stated fear
that the shield would weaken its nuclear deterrent.
In its first official response to Hagel's statement,
however, Russia said it would continue to call for legally
binding guarantees and convincing technical evidence that U.S.
missile defence systems were not aimed against Russia.
"The new plan shows that the United States continues to
adhere to a course aimed at strengthening its global
anti-missile defences and increasing their effectiveness," the
Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"We believe this confirms the need to work out reliable,
legally binding guarantees that American missile defence efforts
are not aimed against Russia," it said, adding that Moscow also
wants technical information that would prove there is no threat.
Washington says the anti-missile shield it is deploying in
Europe is meant to counter a potential threat from Iran and
poses no risk to Russia.
But Russia has said it would eventually enable the West to
shoot down some Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles
(ICBMs), weakening its nuclear deterrent and tipping the
post-Cold War balance of power. Some Russian officials have said
they suspect that is the true aim of the system.
The United States is unlikely to satisfy Russia's demand for
legally binding guarantees because of concerns about placing any
limits on American missile defence development or giving the
Kremlin a say in U.S. defence policy.
President Barack Obama pleased Russia and helped usher in a
period of warmer ties with a 2009 decision to scale down the
plans of the Bush administration for a European anti-missile
shield.
But Moscow soon began warning that the new plan also posed a
threat and the issue because a serious irritant.
Days before Vladimir Putin returned to the presidency last
May, Russia's military chief of staff said that Moscow could
carry out pre-emptive strikes on future NATO missile defence
installations in Europe to protect its security.
In its statement on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry
said the European shield is not the only aspect of U.S. missile
defences that is a cause for worry.
Moscow "has also expressed concern about the spread of this
approach in other regions of the world, including the
Asia-Pacific region", it said.
China, whose new leader Xi Jinping is to meet Putin this
week during his first trip abroad as president, said on Monday
that strengthening U.S. anti-missile defences would "intensify
antagonism".
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Michael Roddy)