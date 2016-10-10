WARSAW Oct 10 Russia's move to deploy
nuclear-capable Iskander missiles into the Kaliningrad enclave
bordering Poland and Lithuania is an inappropriate response to
NATO's activities in the region, Polish Foreign Minister Witold
Waszczykowski said on Monday.
"We believe that the Russian response, the moving of
missiles, is an inappropriate response to NATO's activity,"
Waszczykowski said at a news conference.
Russia has moved nuclear-capable Iskander-M missiles into
the Kaliningrad enclave, Russia's Defence Ministry said on
Saturday, adding it was part of routine drills.
