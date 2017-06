Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

SOCHI, Russia Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the appointment of former FBI chief Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate alleged Russian efforts to sway the U.S. presidential election in favour of Donald Trump and whether there was any collusion between Trump's campaign team and Moscow.

"There is nothing to comment on. It is an internal matter for the United States," he said.

