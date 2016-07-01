By Idrees Ali
| WASHINGTON, July 1
WASHINGTON, July 1 A Russian warship carried out
"unprofessional" maritime operations in close proximity to a
U.S. Navy ship in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, a U.S. Defense
official said on Friday.
This is the second time the same Russian vessel has come
within close proximity of a U.S. Navy ship this month. On June
17, the Yaroslav Mudryy came within 315 yards (288 meters) of
the USS Gravely, an incident U.S. officials called "unsafe and
unprofessional," but which the Russian Defense Ministry
disputed.
Recent months have seen a number of similar Cold War-style
incidents at sea and in the air, with each country's military
accusing the other of dangerous approaches in international
waters and airspace.
The U.S. Defense official, who was speaking on the condition
of anonymity, said the most recent incident took place on June
30 when the Yaroslav Mudryy came unnecessarily close to the USS
San Jacinto and maneuvered in it's wake.
"The closing distance by Yaroslav Mudryy before the ship
turned away from San Jacinto is considered a high risk maneuver,
highly unprofessional, and contrary to international maritime
regulations," the official said.
The official added however, that the U.S. guided-missile
cruiser was never threatened by the maneuvers.
"Conducting aggressive, erratic maneuvers and moving
unnecessarily close to another ship in open ocean is
inconsistent with prudent seamanship," the official said.
At the time of the incident, the San Jacinto was carrying
out operations against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria
with the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, the official said.
In another incident in April, the U.S. military said Russian
SU-24 bombers had simulated attack passes near the USS Donald
Cook in the Baltic Sea, with one official describing them as one
of the most aggressive interactions in recent
memory.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said at the time that the
behavior of the Russian pilots was provocative and dangerous,
adding that "under the rules of engagement that could have been
a shoot-down".
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Andrew Hay)