MOSCOW Russia is able to take asymmetrical and forceful measures if the United States introduces tougher sanctions on Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Ryabkov was in the lower house of parliament discussing legislation related to the suspension of a treaty with Washington on cleaning up weapons-grade plutonium, something President Vladimir Putin suspended this month.

Britain and the United States said on Sunday they were considering imposing additional sanctions on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his supporters for their actions in Syria's war.

