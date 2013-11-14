* "Megatons for Megawatts" programme comes to an end
* Fuel derived from Russian weapons powered U.S. homes
* Deal reduced proliferation risk at dire time in Russia
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Nov 14 A 20-year-old deal that has
powered American homes while reducing the risk of Russian
nuclear material falling into the wrong hands approached its end
on Thursday when the final shipment of uranium left St
Petersburg for Baltimore.
Under the 1993 HEU Purchase Agreement, Russia downblended
500 metric tons of highly enriched uranium (HEU) from nuclear
weapons into low-enriched uranium and sent it to the United
States, where it was made into fuel for nuclear power plants.
Over much of the life of the deal, it was used to generate
roughly half of all commercial nuclear energy produced in the
United States, or nearly 10 percent of all U.S. electricity,
according to the U.S. Energy Department.
"For two decades, one in 10 light bulbs in America has been
powered by nuclear material from Russian nuclear warheads,"
Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz said of the agreement, commonly
known as Megatons for Megawatts.
It provided cash and jobs in Russia's nuclear industry at a
time, after the 1991 Soviet collapse, when fears ran high that
impoverished scientists would sell secrets or "dirty bomb"
ingredients.
It was "crucial for stabilising the Russian nuclear complex
at a critical time in the 1990s," said Matthew Bunn, a Harvard
University professor and expert on nuclear security and
proliferation.
He called it "perhaps the most successful U.S.-Russian
cooperative effort to reduce nuclear dangers".
But times have changed. A richer Russia, while seeking to
expand its nuclear energy industry, has resisted U.S. efforts to
extend the agreement or come up with another one to continue
blending down HEU, Bunn said.
The deal was done when Russia wanted financial aid from the
West. President Vladimir Putin, in power since 2000, has made a
point of rejecting handouts and demanded that the United States
treat Russia as an equal.
"It is too bad ... that Russia has not decided to blend down
substantial additional quantities of highly enriched uranium,"
Bunn said. "They still have far more than is plausibly needed
for their military programmes."
SIGN OF THE TIMES
Despite arms control treaties such as the 2010 New START
pact, Russia and the United States possess more than 95 percent
of the world's nuclear weapons. Neither nation discloses how
much highly enriched uranium it has.
But statements by Russian officials have suggested the 500
metric tonnes eliminated under the deal may have been slightly
less than half of its total stockpile, which would leave it with
enough HEU for thousands of warheads.
With uranium prices low after the 2011 accident at Japan's
Fukushima Daiichi atomic power plant, Russia has "no need" now
to blend down more highly enriched uranium for fuel, said Sergei
Novikov, spokesman for state nuclear corporation Rosatom.
Rosatom's mining arm said on Wednesday that it would freeze
expansion projects due to low prices.
But Novikov suggested the lack of desire to take steps
without U.S. reciprocation was also a factor, saying Russia was
the only country to have blended down 500 metric tonnes of HEU.
"Why should we do even more?" he added.
Moniz said Russia's total revenue under the programme was
about $17 billion. He said the United States had blended down
more than 140 tonnes of its own HEU and had made a commitment to
bringing that to more than 180 tonnes.
The end of the agreement will also affect the uranium market
in the United States, where under deals negotiated to end a
trade complaint, Russia will now only be able to supply about a
quarter of the market.
Moniz and Bunn said participants had had plenty of time to
adjust because they had known the programme would end when 500
metric tonnes were shipped.
