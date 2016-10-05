(Repeats after alerts corrected)

MOSCOW Oct 5 The Russian government said on Wednesday that it was suspending an agreement with the United States on co-operation in nuclear- and energy-related scientific research.

The government also said on its website that an agreement between the state nuclear energy firm Rosatom and the U.S. Department of Energy on feasibility studies into conversion of Russian research reactors from highly-enriched to low enriched uranium had been terminated.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Richard Balmforth)