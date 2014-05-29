(Adds quotes, details)
MOSCOW May 29 Russia said on Thursday it was
suspending pig imports from the United States due to concern
about outbreaks of the deadly Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus
(PEDv).
The suspension takes effect on Friday, Russian state
agricultural oversight agency Rosselkhoznadnor said in a
statement.
"This disease is spreading over more and more territory of
various countries including the United States, Mexico, Canada
and Japan," the agency said, adding it was concerned about the
continued worsening of the situation in the United States.
A farm in the state of Indiana became the first to confirm
publicly it suffered a second PEDv outbreak, fuelling concerns
the disease that has wiped out 10 percent of the U.S. hog
population would be harder to contain than had been
expected.
The Russian agency said it was halting imports "with the aim
of preventing the disease from being brought into Russia".
Russia normally receives substantial supplies of live pigs from
the United States, according to the agency.
It said U.S. pigs designated for export to Russia before
Friday would be quarantined and tested in Russia.
The top importers of live pigs from the United States are
China, Mexico and Russia, according to the U.S. Agriculture
Department. The USDA says the virus poses no risk to human
health and is not a food safety issue.
Writing by Steve Gutterman
Henderson)