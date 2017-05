SOCHI, Russia Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that it was "absolutely necessary" to avoid steps that could further harm relations between Russia and the United states.

At a joint briefing with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, he also said that the meeting had helped Moscow and Washington understand each other better.

