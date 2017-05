Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov looks on at the start of two days of closed-door nuclear talks at the United Nations offices in Geneva October 15, 2013. Iran will face pressure on Tuesday to propose scaling back its nuclear programme to win relief from... REUTERS/Fabrice Coffrini/Pool (SWITZERLAND - Tags: ENERGY POLITICS)

MOSCOW Russia has not discussed Western sanctions imposed on Moscow with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, and has not asked Washington to repeal them, Russian news agencies cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Tuesday.

But Ryabkov said it would be easier for Russia to work with the U.S. on the crisis in Syria if sanctions were lifted.

