MOSCOW, April 12 A senior Russian lawmaker said
on Friday that by naming a 'minimal' list of 18 alleged Russian
human rights abusers U.S. President Barack Obama has shown he
does not want to aggravate tensions between Washington and
Moscow.
"The U.S. presidential administration decided not to take
the path of aggravating a political crisis with Moscow," Alexei
Pushkov, the head of the State Duma's international affairs
committee, was quoted as saying by Interfax.
The publication of a list was required by the Magnitsky
Act, passed by Congress in December.
