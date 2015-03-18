(Adds quotes from Air Force, industry officials)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, March 17 The U.S. Air Force plans to
release a draft request for proposals next month in its bid to
end U.S. reliance on Russian rocket engines, and could award
initial study contracts by the end of the 2015 fiscal year, Air
Force officials said Tuesday.
They told U.S. lawmakers the Air Force planned to focus the
closely watched competition on launch services rather than
development of a new American engine, since any engine must be
closely integrated with the rocket it fuels.
Congress is pushing for development of a U.S. engine amid
rising tensions between the United States and Russia over
Moscow's annexation last year of the Crimea region of Ukraine.
The Russian-built RD-180 engine now powers the Atlas 5, one
of two rockets used by United Launch Alliance, a joint venture
of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co, which
launches most big U.S. military and intelligence satellites.
Privately held Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX,
expects to be certified by June to compete for some of those
launches, but it may be years before its Falcon Heavy rocket is
certified to launch the heaviest intelligence satellites.
Top SpaceX and ULA executives squared off during a hearing
of the strategic forces subcommittee of the House Armed Services
Committee, whose chairman is pushing for a change in a clause of
the 2015 defense policy bill that requires a halt in use of
Russian engines by 2019.
ULA says the restriction would put it at a competitive
disadvantage for several years after 2019, until it completes
work on a new U.S.-powered rocket. The company is phasing out
use of all but its heaviest Delta 4 rockets in coming years,
given their high cost, but its new launch vehicle will not be
certified for use until 2022 or 2023.
ULA President Tory Bruno told lawmakers the cost of that
Delta Heavy rocket could reach $1 billion once the ban on
Russian engines takes effect, and before its new rocket was
available and certified to carry out Air Force launches.
Air Force officials said the situation could result in a
several-year gap during which it might face exorbitant bills for
launching the heaviest intelligence satellites. However, those
satellites are launched only once every two or three years.
Gwynne Shotwell, president of SpaceX, said her company
remained upbeat about completing a test flight of its Falcon
Heavy rocket this year and believed it could be certified for
launch 14-16 months later.
