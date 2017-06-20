MOSCOW New sanctions imposed by the United States on Russian companies and individuals over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis will not affect Moscow's policy, RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Tuesday.

"We are convinced that we are right... We will pursue our course steadily and consistently," he said, according to RIA.

The U.S. government on Tuesday sanctioned 38 individuals and organizations over Russia's actions in Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury Department said, reaffirming Washington's commitment to pressuring Moscow over its annexation of Crimea.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Gareth Jones)