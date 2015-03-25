MOSCOW, March 25 Russia's federal Security
Council on Wednesday criticised as "anti-Russian" the new U.S.
national security strategy, which lists Moscow's aggression in
its neighbouring Ukraine among most pressing threats.
The Security Council also repeated an assertion Washington
might try to engineer political change in Russia using the same
tactics of mass protest the Kremlin says it applied to topple a
pro-Russian president in Kiev last year.
President Barack Obama released Washington's updated
national security strategy on Feb.6, renewing his commitment to
work to isolate Russia over its support for separatist rebels
fighting Kiev troops in east Ukraine.
The Russian council said the update, unlike the previous
2010 version, "has an openly anti-Russian line and creates a
negative image of our country."
It said the implementation of the new U.S. strategy would
pose a threat to Russia.
"In the long-term, the United States along with its allies
will continue to push for political and economic isolation of
Russia," it said, adding that would affect Russia's exports of
arms and energy resources as well as hindering development of
high-tech manufacturing in the country.
"Significant efforts of the United States and its allies
will be directed at creating an anti-Russia political course in
countries that developed partnership with Russia, as well as at
reducing Russia's influence in the post-Soviet area."
Ties between Moscow and Washington are at their lowest since
the Cold War over the conflict in Ukraine, where the West
accuses Russia of driving a separatist rebellion to destabilise
the former Soviet republic and boost its influence there.
Moscow has sided with the separatists in the conflict but
denies direct military involvement despite mounting evidence on
the ground.
Moscow says its aim is to protect the Russian-speaking
eastern regions of Ukraine from nationalists who took over in
Kiev after the former president and Kremlin ally, Viktor
Yanukovich, was ousted in street protests in February, 2014.
Moscow accuses the United States of masterminding what it
calls a coup in Kiev, on the lines of other uprisings in
ex-Soviet states dubbed "colour revolutions".
"There is high probability of applying in regard to Russia
the improved technology of 'colour revolutions' that will be
used ever more widely to remove political authorities disliked
by the United States."
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Ralph Boulton)