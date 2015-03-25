* Russia says news U.S. national security strategy is a
threat
* Tells NATO to stop "malicious speculation" over its
nuclear arms
* West worried with Russia's new nuclear strategy, upped
rhetoric
(Adds Russian Foreign Ministry)
By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, March 25 Russia's federal Security
Council on Wednesday criticised as "anti-Russian" the new U.S.
national security strategy, which lists Moscow's aggression in
its neighbouring Ukraine among most pressing threats.
The Security Council also repeated an assertion Washington
might try to engineer political change in Russia using the same
tactics of mass protest the Kremlin says it applied to topple a
pro-Russian president in Kiev last year.
President Barack Obama released Washington's updated
national security strategy on Feb.6, renewing his commitment to
work to isolate Russia over its support for separatist rebels
fighting Kiev troops in east Ukraine.
The Russian council said the update, unlike the previous
2010 version, "has an openly anti-Russian line and creates a
negative image of our country." It said the implementation of
the new U.S. strategy would pose a threat to Russia.
"In the long-term, the United States along with its allies
will continue to push for political and economic isolation of
Russia," it said.
Ties between Moscow and Washington are at their lowest since
the Cold War over the conflict in Ukraine, where the West
accuses Russia of driving a separatist rebellion to destabilise
the former Soviet republic and boost its influence there.
Moscow has sided with the rebels but denies direct military
involvement despite mounting evidence on the ground.
Moscow says its aim is to protect the Russian-speaking
eastern regions of Ukraine from nationalists who took over in
Kiev after the former president and Kremlin ally, Viktor
Yanukovich, was ousted in street protests in February, 2014.
Moscow accuses the United States of masterminding what it
calls a coup in Kiev, on the lines of other uprisings in
ex-Soviet states dubbed "colour revolutions".
"There is high probability of applying in regard to Russia
the improved technology of 'colour revolutions' that will be
used ever more widely to remove political authorities disliked
by the United States."
The Russian foreign ministry criticised Western nuclear arms
policy.
Moscow said at the weekend Danish warships would become
targets for its nuclear weapons should the country join a NATO
missile defence it argues could undermine its nuclear
capabilities.
"In our view, the United States and other NATO members
should have long abandoned the pernicious one-sided steps in the
missile defence field. They wouldn't have to worry about the
consequences then," the Russian ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Ralph Boulton)