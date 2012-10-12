* U.S. has charged 11 with operating network
* Moscow says they under pressure to "voluntarily" confess
MOSCOW Oct 12 Russian citizens are being put
under moral and psychological pressure to admit belonging to a
network the United States says intended to acquire U.S.-made
technology for Russia's military and spy agencies, the Foreign
Ministry said on Friday.
Moscow has dismissed talk of a new spy scandal involving its
former Cold War-foe, saying the case brought by the United
States is purely criminal and had "nothing to do with the work
of the secret services".
U.S. federal prosecutors earlier this month charged 11
alleged participants with operating such a network.
"Russian diplomats along with lawyers will seek to...stop
the psychological and moral pressure that is being put on
Russians with the aim of persuading them to 'voluntarily'
confess," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich earlier
said Washington had informed Moscow that charges were criminal
and unrelated to espionage but that U.S. authorities had "not
properly informed" Russia of the arrest of its citizens.
Russia said it was deeply concerned about the case which
could further roil ties between Russia and the United States,
already strained by the closure of a U.S. aid agency in Moscow
and threats by Russia to end cooperation on an agreement
concerning nuclear and chemical weapons.
A U.S. official previously said Alexander Fishenko, a
Kazakhstan native who emigrated to the United States in 1994 and
has frequently travelled to Russia, had been charged with
operating as an unregistered agent of the Russian government.
The Kremlin recently closed the U.S. Agency for
International Development in Russia, which critics say is a
pretext for clamping down on pro-democracy organisations funded
by the agency.