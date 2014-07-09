MOSCOW, July 9 Former U.S. intelligence
contractor Edward Snowden has asked Moscow to extend his asylum
in Russia, his lawyer said on Wednesday.
Russia granted Snowden a one-year visa in August 2013
despite the United States wanting Moscow to send him home to
face criminal charges, including espionage, for disclosing
secret U.S Internet and telephone surveillance programmes.
"We have carried out the procedure of getting temporary
asylum. It expires on July 31," Interfax news agency quoted
Snowden's Russian lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, as saying.
"Correspondingly, we have filed documents to extend his stay
on the territory of Russia."
Kucherena could not immediately be reached for comment
independently and the Russian Federal Migration Service declined
comment.
Another lawyer for Snowden, whose precise whereabouts are a
secret, said last month he expected Russia to extend the
American's asylum beyond July.
President Vladimir Putin's refusal to return Snowden to the
United States is one of many irritants in relations between
Moscow and Washington, which are also as loggerheads over the
conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, human rights and defence issues.
(Additional reporting by Tatiana Ustinova; Writing by Gabriela
Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)