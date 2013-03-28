MOSCOW, March 29 A spacecraft carrying two
Russians and a U.S. astronaut lifted off early on Friday for
what was scheduled to be the quickest trip ever from Earth to
the International Space Station (ISS).
With NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts
Pavel Vinogradov and Alexander Misurkin aboard, the Soyuz
TMA-08M blasted off at 2:43 a.m. local time (2043 GMT on
Thursday) from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
The capsule was due to dock at the ISS, a $100 billion
research outpost that orbits about 250 miles (400km) above
Earth, less than six hours after launch. All previous ISS crews
took at least two days to reach the station.
The shorter trip requires two big manoeuvring burns within
90 minutes after lift-off. The space station docking is
scheduled for 0232 GMT on Friday.
"From a technical point of view, we feel pretty comfortable
with this. All of the procedures are very similar to what we do
in a two-day process and we've trained it a number of times,"
Cassidy said at a pre-launch press conference shown on NASA TV.
The shorter trip was tested during three Russian cargo
flights to the station before being approved for use on a crewed
flight.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Pravin Char)