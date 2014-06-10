By Will Dunham
| WASHINGTON, June 10
WASHINGTON, June 10 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry's spokeswoman shrugged off a campaign to denigrate her
personally in the Russian media and said she took it as "a badge
of honor."
Jen Psaki, who plays a big role in selling U.S. foreign
policy, has been under fire in the state-dominated Russian media
and from pro-Kremlin commentators on social media as the United
States and Russia trade words over the crisis in Ukraine.
The attacks on Psaki have included altered photo images of
her, cartoons, satirical reports and edited video.
At a State Department briefing on Tuesday, Psaki said the
criticism was part of a Russian effort to discredit U.S.
officials because "the United States supports a strong
democratic Ukraine, along with the majority of the international
community and the Ukrainian people."
"So, if I get dinged a bit for that, I'm not going to sweat
it. I will take it as a badge of honor," she said.
"I will say I'm in good company because I'm just one of many
American officials, especially women ... targeted by the Russian
propaganda machine," Psaki told reporters when asked for her
reaction to the criticism.
"They do seem to have a bit of a tendency to focus on the
outfits I'm wearing and the colors I'm wearing, and they've
superimposed my head in photos. And so, you'll have to ask them
whether that's how great powers should make their case on the
world stage," she added.
"I think it's ... a pretty clear sign that they don't have
the truth on their side."
The Russian criticism of Psaki comes amid increasingly
strained ties between the former Cold War adversaries,
particularly since Russia's annexation of Crimea in March
following the overthrow of Ukraine's pro-Moscow president.
Relations between U.S. President Barack Obama and President
Vladimir Putin are particularly frosty.
(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by David Storey and Mohammad
Zargham)