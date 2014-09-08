MOSCOW Russian and U.S. officials will meet in Moscow on Thursday to discuss compliance with a 1987 arms treaty, Interfax news agency quoted a Russian Foreign Ministry official as saying.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty eliminated nuclear and conventional ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with a range of 500-5,500 km (300-3,400 miles). A Russian general said earlier this year Russia could pull out of the accord.

"We believe that this is an important agreement and that it should be properly executed," Interfax cited Mikhail Ulyanov, head of the non-proliferation and arms control department at the Foreign Ministry, as saying.

