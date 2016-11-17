Tokyo Steel to hold product prices steady for fourth month
TOKYO, May 22 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd , Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, on Monday said it would hold its product prices steady for a fourth month in June.
MOSCOW Nov 17 Russia hopes that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's new administration will take a new approach to resolving the Syrian crisis, Russian news agencies cited a Russian deputy foreign minister as saying on Thursday.
Mikhail Bogdanov also said that Russia has started contacting Trump's team in relation to Syria. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Catherine Evans)
TOKYO, May 22 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd , Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, on Monday said it would hold its product prices steady for a fourth month in June.
* State government looks to spur new mines, gas fields (Adds state premier comment, project details)