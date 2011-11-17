MOSCOW Nov 17 Russia's new Baltic oil terminal at Ust-Luga will delay its first crude loadings, scheduled for Nov. 30, for an indefinite period, trade sources said on Thursday.

The port is not ready to receive ships, they said. It was unclear whether loadings would be possible in December, when five more cargoes had been expected to load. Traders said Russian exports via the Polish Baltic port of Gdansk could continue in December as a result.

