UPDATE 6-Oil settles up before API reports surprise U.S. crude build
* Brent crude sees 'death cross' as moving averages fall (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds API numbers)
MOSCOW Nov 28 Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft on Monday confirmed that the launch of the Baltic Sea oil terminal Ust-Luga has been delayed until the first quarter of 2012.
Transneft also said that it cancelled plans to ship a 100,000 tonnes of Urals crude blend cargo from the port this year.
On Friday, industry sources told Reuters that Russia had postponed the opening of its Ust-Luga oil terminal until next year due to heavy damages to its infrastructure during constraction works.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Brent crude sees 'death cross' as moving averages fall (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds API numbers)
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES