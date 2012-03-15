* Baltic port may ship several test cargoes in March-April
* Terminal launch was delayed due to damaged infrastructure
* Yearly volumes are not defined
(Adds details, background)
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk
MOSCOW, March 15 Russia will ship
long-expected test cargoes of Urals crude URL-NWE-E from the
new Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga in March-April, a spokesman for
the state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft told
Reuters on Thursday.
Moscow has repeatedly delayed the launch of Ust-Luga, which
was designed to allow Russian oil exports to bypass Belarus,
citing technical reasons.
The delays to the start-up of Ust-Luga loadings, coupled
with fears over disruptions to Iranian supplies, have supported
Russian Urals crude prices, resulting in the grade's longest
rally on record in January.
"During March and April we will carry out several test
shipments, after which a final decision (on the port) will be
taken," spokesman Igor Dyomin said.
He also confirmed a report that oil company Surgutneftegaz
tendered to sell a 100,000 tonne cargo of Urals for
lifting next week from Ust-Luga.
It is the second sell tender issued by Surgutneftegaz for an
Ust-Luga cargo. The previous one was issued and quickly
rescinded in February, when work was not completed on the repair
of damage to terminal infrastructure after landslides demolished
two quays late last year.
Cargo loading was previously expected to start last
November.
Construction work at the terminal was carried out by NTK and
Rosneftebunker, companies controlled by Gennady Timchenko, a
co-owner of Geneva-based trading house Gunvor.
TSAR GIVES A NOD
Earlier this week a commission headed by Igor Sechin,
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister, paid a visit to Ust-Luga.
Sechin, sometimes referred to by the industry watchers as
the 'Russian oil tsar', oversees the energy sector of the
world's top crude producer.
"There were no questions or demands ... after the last Igor
Sechin visit," an NTK spokesman told Reuters.
The outlet is a destination point for the second phase of
Baltic Pipeline System-2, also known as BTS-2, with annual
capacity of around 600,000 barrels per year.
Russia will not increase crude exports outright, seen at
around 5 million barrels per day in 2012, after the port is
launched.
Initially Ust-Luga was seen handling up to 40 million tonnes
(800,000 barrels per day) of crude oil this year. But the
volumes are not defined yet, and the second-quarter loading
schedule has not been agreed.
Industry insiders also said that Anglo-Russian joint venture
TNK-BP may redirect monthly volumes of 400,000 tonnes
of oil from its loss-making Ukraine Lisichansk refinery to
Ust-Luga.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk; Additional
reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, editing by Jane Baird)