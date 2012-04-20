MOSCOW, April 19 Russia's oil pipeline monopoly
Transneft said on Friday that the new Baltic Sea
crude terminal of Ust-Luga will ship up to 16 cargoes of Urals
oil blend in May, or 1.6 million tonnes.
On Thursday, the head of Ust-Luga operating company said
that the port would ship 2.0 million tonnes of Urals in May.
But Transneft spokesman said that the port, launched last
month, is scheduled to ship up to 16 cargoes of 100,000 tonnes
each. Still, this was up from 15 cargoes expected earlier.
Ust-Luga is scheduled to handle 3.6 million tonnes of crude
oil in the second quarter and Russia, the world's largest oil
producer, has to divert crude from other destinations to meet
the target.
Total 2012 exports from the port is seen at up to 20 million
tonnes.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)