May 4 () - Vladimir Putin, serving his last days as Russia's
prime minister before his inauguration as president, ordered a
final set of measures to increase competition in electricity
supply.
"We need efficient measures to increase competitiveness of
the retail power market," Putin told government officials on
Friday.
"At the same time, companies need sustainable, predictable
demand, guarantees of return of investment, which is
substantial."
Putin, speaking at his suburban residence after a meeting
with government officials and utilities, cited estimates showing
power plants and grids had capital needs of 3 trillion roubles
($101 billion) over the next three years.
The government has had trouble persuading utilities to
invest because of their sheer scale, regulatory uncertainty and
concerns about the potential for tighter price controls.
Putin said suppliers held most of the power in the current
market and the package of measures signed in his decree would
redress the imbalance on behalf of consumers.
Putin and his energy tsar, Igor Sechin, have been meeting to
fix key tax and other reform measures for the fuel and energy
sector before Putin's May 7 inauguration.
Sechin, a deputy prime minister and close Putin confidant,
was seen as likely to leave the cabinet and has been using the
final days of the Putin government to lock down long-planned
measures.
Russia started unbundling the state utility monopoly and
freeing the state-controlled electricity market over a decade
ago.
Changes to rules on supplying end-users, however, were a
difficult political proposition, because of a potential backlash
if consumers resisted measures which could increase their bills,
and because of suppliers' doubts about stable revenues.
Putin signed a decree on measures to lift existing
restrictions on change of supplier, which currently requires
regulatory approval and can carry penalties. Small and
medium-sized consumers can now change without penalties, Putin
said.
The measures also regulate installation of electricity
meters, which have not been updated in many households and
businesses, and bar electricity companies from charging for
installation. Customers can also opt for staggered rates to
reduce costs for off-peak use.
As a stabilising measure for some utility companies, the
decree specified utilities could retain guaranteed supplier
status, giving them the right to serve a certain customer base
indefinitely if no violations were committed.
The measure eliminates the need to compete in regular
tenders for the status of guaranteed supplier.
($1 = 29.7382 roubles)
