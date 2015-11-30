MOSCOW Nov 30 The head of Russian state development bank VEB may be removed from his post after the lender asked the government for a $20 billion bailout to fill gaps in its balance sheet, Russia's Vedomosti newspaper reported on Monday.

A representative of the bank declined to comment.

Critics of VEB say it issued loans at the behest of the Kremlin which made political sense but were commercially questionable, including huge sums spent building infra-structure for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

The newspaper cited unnamed sources in the banking sector and the government as saying planning was underway to replace VEB chairman Vladimir Dmitriev soon, though no final decision had been taken and no replacement selected.

Some in the government believe the bank is to blame, while many people in the financial sector argue that it was the government that forced the bank to take on the risky loans.

The problems at VEB are symptomatic of the difficulties facing the broader Russian economy.

Years of inefficiencies have been exposed by the sharp slowdown in the economy. Under normal circumstances, borrowing from Western financial markets would help paper over the cracks, but sanctions imposed on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine have put most Western financing out of reach.

The huge size of the potential VEB bailout could heighten worries about the overall state of Russia's economy since analysts have warned that its Reserve Fund, used to cover the deficit, is only deep enough to last for another two years.

Battered by low oil prices, Western sanctions and a weak rouble, the proposed aid package is also so large it could impact Russia's credit rating, which two agencies downgraded to junk status earlier this year.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov confirmed that the state aid being discussed would be worth around $20 billion in an interview with Reuters on Nov. 25, although he said it would be spread over several years.

Siluanov said any aid should be linked to a change in the model on which the bank operates. "Its activities should be based on break-even principles ... and not lead to budget expenditures," he said. (Additional reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Louise Heavens)