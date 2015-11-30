MOSCOW Nov 30 The head of Russian state
development bank VEB may be removed from his post after the
lender asked the government for a $20 billion bailout to fill
gaps in its balance sheet, Russia's Vedomosti newspaper reported
on Monday.
A representative of the bank declined to comment.
Critics of VEB say it issued loans at the behest of the
Kremlin which made political sense but were commercially
questionable, including huge sums spent building infra-structure
for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.
The newspaper cited unnamed sources in the banking sector
and the government as saying planning was underway to replace
VEB chairman Vladimir Dmitriev soon, though no final decision
had been taken and no replacement selected.
Some in the government believe the bank is to blame, while
many people in the financial sector argue that it was the
government that forced the bank to take on the risky loans.
The problems at VEB are symptomatic of the difficulties
facing the broader Russian economy.
Years of inefficiencies have been exposed by the sharp
slowdown in the economy. Under normal circumstances, borrowing
from Western financial markets would help paper over the cracks,
but sanctions imposed on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine
have put most Western financing out of reach.
The huge size of the potential VEB bailout could heighten
worries about the overall state of Russia's economy since
analysts have warned that its Reserve Fund, used to cover the
deficit, is only deep enough to last for another two years.
Battered by low oil prices, Western sanctions and a weak
rouble, the proposed aid package is also so large it could
impact Russia's credit rating, which two agencies downgraded to
junk status earlier this year.
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov confirmed that the
state aid being discussed would be worth around $20 billion in
an interview with Reuters on Nov. 25, although he said it would
be spread over several years.
Siluanov said any aid should be linked to a change in the
model on which the bank operates. "Its activities should be
based on break-even principles ... and not lead to budget
expenditures," he said.
(Additional reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Christian
Lowe; Editing by Louise Heavens)