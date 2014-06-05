LONDON, June 5 (IFR) - Russia's state-owned development bank
Vnesheconombank has sent a request for proposals for a new
euro-denominated bond, according to sources.
On Wednesday ABH Financial, the holding company of private
lender Alfa-Bank, became the first Russian issuer in the
international capital markets in more than three months
following the political crisis between Moscow and Ukraine.
VEB, rated Baa1/BBB-/BBB, was last in the international bond
market in November when it priced a US$2bn dual-tranche deal. It
was last in the euro market in February 2013, again through a
dual-tranche offering raising 1.5bn through the transaction.
