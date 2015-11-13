RPT-After record run, Korean stocks look to Moon effect, earnings to build on gains
* Investors expect earnings, cheap valuations driving more gains
MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia's VEB state development bank will meet all its debt obligations in any circumstances, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Friday, after a report it was suffering from a serious capital shortfall.
"There is no problem (at VEB) which would threaten its ability to meet its obligations," Moiseev told reporters. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Investors expect earnings, cheap valuations driving more gains
SEATTLE, May 11 The U.S. aviation regulator must reapprove the engines on Boeing Co's 737 MAX jetliner before it can take flight and begin deliveries, the engine maker said on Thursday, after the new aircraft was grounded due to an engine problem.