MOSCOW Nov 16 Russian state development bank VEB has to repay around 200 billion roubles ($3 billion) in external debt next year and the government is looking at different options to support it, First Deputy Finance Minister Tatiana Nesterenko said on Monday.

She added that the Russian Finance Ministry was considering buying out VEB's debt but gave no further details. Nesterenko also told reporters that Finance Minister Anton Siluanov would hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss options for support.

"The political decision was taken to provide support," she said, adding that she was not aware of a final decision.

