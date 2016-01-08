MOSCOW Jan 8 Russia's government has ordered a five-year extension of the term of deposits of the National Wealth Fund in troubled state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) to boost its capital adequacy, the cabinet said on Friday.

The order formalised a move announced by Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev in late December.

The government has also decided simultaneously to lower the interest rate paid on National Wealth Fund deposits at VEB and establish a grace period of up to three years on interest paid. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jason Bush)