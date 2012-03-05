MOSCOW, March 5 The deputy chairman of Russian state development bank VEB, Anatoly Ballo, was detained by law enforcement officers late last week, the business daily Vedomosti reported on Monday, quoting unnamed sources.

The report could not be immediately confirmed.

The public relations department of the bank, when contacted by Reuters early on Monday, said "There is no official information regarding this question."

The supervisory board of VEB, a state investment vehicle, is chaired by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who declared his victory in presidential elections late on Sunday.

The report in Vedomosti said Ballo, who is an ally of VEB Chairman Vladimir Dmitriev and is in charge of the investment department, was detained on March 1 at one of Moscow's airports.