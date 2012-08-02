MOSCOW Aug 2 Russian state development bank VEB may raise $500-750 million via rouble-denominated Eurobonds and a further $250-300 million in a Swiss francs deal by the end of 2012, Deputy Chairman Alexander Ivanov told reporters on Thursday.

He said both deals were subject to market conditions.

In June, VEB raised $1 billion via a 10-year Eurobond issue. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)