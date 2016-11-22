MOSCOW Nov 22 Russian development bank
Vnesheconombank could resume financing for over 20
stalled projects in the next two years, spending around 150
billion roubles ($2.4 billion), its chairman said.
The comments are a sign that officials at the
state-controlled bank are becoming more confident in its
prospects after it was granted 150 billion roubles in bailout
money this year.
VEB is under Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict and
has been grappling with a mountain of bad debt after financing
politically expedient projects such as construction for the
Sochi Winter Olympics.
Sergei Gorkov said at a meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev that VEB was considering restarting financing for
projects in the pharmaceutical, energy and metallurgical
sectors, among others, according to a statement from VEB on
Tuesday.
The investment could contribute around 0.2-0.3 percentage
points to Russia's gross domestic product, he said, adding that
funding to the projects in question had been stopped mainly due
to problems with liquidity and the bank's own difficulties
attracting funds.
Gorkov said this month that VEB would be able to repay its
liabilities next year, when it is due to receive another 150
billion roubles in state support, though he said it would be
tough.
Gorkov, a former top manager at Russia's largest bank,
Sberbank, was appointed head of VEB this year to
replace Vladimir Dmitriev, under whose management VEB
accumulated many toxic assets.
($1 = 63.9410 roubles)
