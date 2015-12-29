BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
MOSCOW Dec 29 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev told state television on Tuesday that a proposal to extend the sovereign National Wealth Fund's deposits in troubled state development bank Vnesheconombank was already "practically a decided matter".
The proposal, put forward by the Finance Ministry, is part of measures aimed at helping the ailing bank, hit by Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis and facing bad loans and heavy external debt repayments.
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.