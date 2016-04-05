(Corrects to show Gorkov appointment was in February, not last
month)
MOSCOW, April 5 Russian state development bank
VEB sees no problems with its liquidity until the end of the
year and expects no additional support from the finance
ministry, its chairman Sergei Gorkov told reporters on Tuesday.
Gorkov replaced Vladimir Dmitriev as VEB's chairman in
February after the bank amassed bad loans and was at risk of
missing external debt repayments. Gorkov was previously in
charge of Sberbank's foreign assets.
Gorkov, whose task is to clean up VEB, said that up to 50
percent of its assets were "not profitable enough", adding that
the Sochi Winter Olympic projects had amounted to around 10
percent of VEB's loan portfolio and they "by far are not the
worst".
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova;
editing by Polina Devitt)