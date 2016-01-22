(Adds details, quotes, background)

MOSCOW Jan 22 Russian state development bank VEB will need state funds in the second quarter of this year, its chairman Vladimir Dmitriev was quoted as saying on Friday, after the bank was granted an extension on some of its liabilities late last year.

Russian authorities had previously been considering a package of as much as 1.2 trillion roubles ($15.2 billion) to VEB over a couple of years, to help the state bank to deal with bad loans and pay off some of its debt.

But sources familiar with discussions told Reuters on Thursday that the government is now looking at potential help of between 100 and 200 billion roubles for VEB this year.

Under that scenario, the bank will have to sell liquid assets such as bonds, and any losses it makes on these deals will be compensated from the budget.

Interfax news agency quoted Dmitriev as saying on Friday that specific figures were not agreed yet and will depend on VEB's ability to sell its liquid assets.

He did not say what assets would be sold. Among VEB's assets is a stake in state gas firm Gazprom.

Dmitriev said that VEB needs $20 billion to meet its obligations till 2020 and the amount of support this year should meet the schedule of its debt repayments.

Among the measures being proposed, he named a possible transfer of Globexbank and Sviazbank - assets that VEB took onto its balance during the 2008-09 financial crisis - to the Deposit Insurance Agency.

Dmitriev added that some state support for VEB could come by mid-February, according to Rossiya-24 state TV station. ($1 = 79.0250 roubles)