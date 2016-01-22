BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
MOSCOW Jan 22 Government support for state development bank Vnesheconombank could come by mid-February, the bank's Chairman Vladimir Dmitriev said on Friday.
Speaking on the Rossiya-24 news channel, Dmitriev said the bank would weather the first quarter of this year but would need funds starting from the second quarter. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.